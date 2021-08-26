The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,443. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

