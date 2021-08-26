The Toro (TTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect The Toro to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTC opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

