The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.
TSE:TD opened at C$85.75 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.24. The firm has a market cap of C$155.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.45.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
