The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

TSE:TD opened at C$85.75 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.24. The firm has a market cap of C$155.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Insiders have sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

