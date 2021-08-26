The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $283.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.80 million and the highest is $285.30 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.93, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.