The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $12.44

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.44 or 0.00026507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.35 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,764,973 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

