THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Tops $259,498.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $259,498.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

