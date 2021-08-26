ThreeFold (TFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,084.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $20,084.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00092955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009731 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

