ThreeFold Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.68 million and $35,728.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009295 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

