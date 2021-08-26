Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

