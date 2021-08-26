Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.