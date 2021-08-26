TIAA Kaspick LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TIAA Kaspick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 72,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.