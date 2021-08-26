TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 25% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $908,298.80 and approximately $6.72 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00845283 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

