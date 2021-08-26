Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

