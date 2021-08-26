Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $661,525.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

