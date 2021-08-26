Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 3,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last ninety days. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

