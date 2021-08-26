Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

