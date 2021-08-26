Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $32.41. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 749 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $646.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

