Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TITUF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,643. Titanium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.
Titanium Company Profile
