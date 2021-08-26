Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TITUF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,643. Titanium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

