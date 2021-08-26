Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.25. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 40,330 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$135.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

