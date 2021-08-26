TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0689

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.52 million and $129,886.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,973.67 or 1.00123466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009570 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.