Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Trading Down 23.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) dropped 23.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 46,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

