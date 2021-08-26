Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Up 2.1%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA)’s share price were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.