TowneBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

