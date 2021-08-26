Traders Purchase High Volume of PPD Put Options (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,996 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,717% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Get PPD alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PPD by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 2,538.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 700,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,878. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08. PPD has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.