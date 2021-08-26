Traders Purchase Large Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,175% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

