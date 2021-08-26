Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $7,492,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 27,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.