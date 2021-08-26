Traders Purchase Large Volume of Immunome Call Options (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $166.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

