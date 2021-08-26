Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Down 0.1%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 12,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

