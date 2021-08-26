Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.23. 80,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 320,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1999996 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

