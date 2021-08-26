Transcodium Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $168,809.01 and $162.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

