Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.52 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006431 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $154.78 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.51 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.99 or 0.01025573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.04 or 0.06632598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,998,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

