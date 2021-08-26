TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.96

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,258,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

