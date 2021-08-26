TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 13,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

