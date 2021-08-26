TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

