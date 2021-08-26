Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 22,978 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

