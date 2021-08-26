Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 22,978 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93.
Shares of TPH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
