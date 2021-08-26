Trillium Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 18,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,251% compared to the typical volume of 195 call options.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

