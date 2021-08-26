Tripio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346,976.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $346,976.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

