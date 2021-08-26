True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 464.8% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on TUERF shares. CIBC increased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.