TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $295,629.96 and approximately $24,052.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

