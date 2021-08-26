TrueFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.12 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $76.37 million and $29.12 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

