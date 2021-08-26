TrueFlip Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.73 million and $34,685.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

