Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 412.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 274,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

