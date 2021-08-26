Truepoint Inc. Has $117.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $117,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $301.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

