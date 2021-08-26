Truepoint Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $208,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83.

