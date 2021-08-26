Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.80. 448,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,345. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

