Truepoint Inc. Purchases 30,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 34,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 10,139,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

