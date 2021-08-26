Truepoint Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $247.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

