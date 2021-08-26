Truepoint Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.49. 39,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,730. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $266.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

