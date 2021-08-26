Truepoint Inc. Sells 12,852 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 411,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,084. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21.

