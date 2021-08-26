Truepoint Inc. Sells 339,883 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $437,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $230.25. 3,347,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

