Truepoint Inc. Sells 339,883 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 24.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $437,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

